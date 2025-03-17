St. Patrick's Day Drama: Notre Dame Faces Trolling from Football Giant
St. Patrick's Day is always a big day for Notre Dame football as the "Pot of Gold" day for the Fighting Irish recruiting department traditionally sends out scholarship offers galore to prospects that will be high school juniors in the fall.
It's gone on for years as Notre Dame has taken to social media to promote the event each of the last handful of years. This years promotion used Notre Dame greats who went onto successful NFL careers as key parts of the graphics for Pot of Gold Day.
As much as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are able to make St. Patrick's Day and Pot of Gold Day about itself, the literal football program in the country that can talk smack to Notre Dame at this very moment didn't waste the opportunity.
Enter Ohio State.
The national champions who have beat Notre Dame each of the last three seasons, last seven meetings overall, and are in competition for many of the same recruits as the Fighting Irish took their shot and didn't miss.
To Ohio State's credit, at least these photos are recent and not video shot before HD became a thing on televisions.
That one certainly stings but knowing how Marcus Freeman operates his team I'd be willing to guess that will be used in some small way as motivation when spring practice opens later this week.