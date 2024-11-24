Notre Dame Dominates Army in Bronx Beatdown: A Complete Athlete Showcase
Notre Dame's defense turned in another gem
Notre Dame's defense played fast, physically, and hard in this ballgame. Army scored one touchdown early in the game and didn't put another point up until the game was well in hand. When it was all said and done, the Knights put up nearly half its usual yardage output per game. Notre Dame was disciplined and well-prepared for seemingly everything the Black Knights tried to run.
Aside from the fact that the Notre Dame defense is playing such sound physical football right now, I'm also impressed with their vibe. This group plays with a confidence that is palpable. The players seem fearless right now, supremely confident in themselves. This group is peaking in late November, an ideal situation.
The Irish offense is finding it's stride at the right time
Notre Dame's offense has steadily shown improvement over the middle portion of the schedule. The offensive line has settled in, the run game continues to shine, and Riley Leonard is operating the offense with a great deal of comfort and confidence. Even the passing game, which has its struggles at times, had a hand in winning this game and is taking steps in the right direction.
Notre Dame is peaking at the right time. All that stands between the Irish and a playoff game in South Bend now is a battle with arch-nemesis USC. A battle in which a very confident and physical Notre Dame team will be ready for.
