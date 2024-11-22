Marcus Freeman’s Greatest Strengths Would Be Wasted in the NFL
Marcus Freeman is built to be a longtime college coach
According to reports from NFL circles, Marcus Freeman is supposedly being considered a "top coaching option" for the pros in 2025.
Reports like this one are intentionally vague and usually stir up more social media interaction than they are worth. That being said, there's some nuance to discuss here regarding Freeman and his coaching future.
At first glance, this seems like the kind of news that often breaks when a coach is in the middle of a negotiation for a raise or extension, and an agent is looking for leverage or more juice to apply pressure on a deal.
This is certainly a possibility. But what if this rumor is accurate and not just contract leverage bluster by an agent working the system?
Marcus Freeman has unique gifts as a person & coach
Freeman is unique in the world of college football. He's under 40, a married family man with six children, and has elite communication and relationship-building skills.
He's an ideal role model for young men. Recruiting and developing college players is his sweet spot.
The college game allows Marcus to make much more of an impact on the sport of football, but also in life, to way more people than if he were to jump to the pro game.
NFL players don't need a role model or a mentor.
They don't need guidance on how to be a family man or best present yourself to the world. They are adult men performing a job. What Freeman is so brilliant at works far, far better with college players he can guide.
Sure he could handle the life of being a top NFL coach, but he's so elite at the college level and his style that this might be where he's at his best - and the pay is every bit as strong.
Guide the young men, many of which could benefit for the rest of their lives from his genuine guidance in a world full of faulty fake role models.
