Notre Dame Fans Sound Off: Army Game, Bryce Underwood Buzz, and Dealing with Irish Haters
Irish fans respect Army but predict victory over the Cadets
With Notre Dame's playoff hopes coming down to the final two regular season games of the season, the intensity is picking up. You can feel the energy building, Irish fans can't wait for these final two games to kick off.
Regarding the Army battle, almost all callers on the Friday morning version of the Always Irish radio show showed respect for Army and what they've accomplished so far this year with an unbeaten record, but feel that Notre Dame should be able to out-athlete the Cadets.
The consensus seems to be that Notre Dame will win this game so long as it plays a relatively clean game with minimal big mistakes.
Brian Kelly's rough month continues, Notre Dame haters come out of the woodwork
The big news in the world of college football recruiting this week was that longtime LSU commit, the number one rated player in the entire 2025 class regardless of position, QB Bryce Underwood is flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
Given the lightning rod Brian Kelly is in the world of college football, Irish fans had plenty of thoughts on this topic. The group's conclusion? We are in a new world when it comes to recruiting and player compensation. Whether fans like or dislike this, it's a fact. Teams must adjust or get left behind.
The final topic of the day has to do with the amount of anti-Notre Dame takes that are appearing on social media these days. Media and fans who never speak about the Irish are quick to call them unqualified for the playoff, inevitably to be replaced by whatever team said person is a fan of or covers for work.
Unlike Michigan which is a major spoke in the wheel of the power conference monopoly, it really is Notre Dame vs Everybody.
