Notre Dame Football: Al Golden Gives Jeremiyah Love Hall of Fame Comparison
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has high expectations ahead in 2024. The speedy back only rushed for 385 yards a year ago but that was with Audric Estime heading the Notre Dame backfield.
Estime is now with the Denver Broncos and Love enters as the likely top running back on this year's squad.
Love and Estime don't have a lot in common in their respective games but Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden had an incredibly complimentary comp for Love on Friday.
Ricky Watters was Notre Dame great, Hall of Fame worthy
Ricky Watters was one of the top playmakers Notre Dame has ever seen.
The flanker/running back totaled 2,424 scrimmage yards in his four years at Notre Dame while finding the end zone 26 times combined on the ground, through the air, and on special teams returns.
Watters went on to a career that hasn't gotten him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet, but a resume worthy of inclusion.
He totaled 14,891 scrimmage yards in his career that was split between the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks. His 91 career touchdowns remain in the top 35 in NFL history.
He also played in a league where rules weren't nearly as friendly to offenses as they are today. Watters has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame multiple times but is yet to receive his gold jacket.
Al Golden Helped Wreck a Potential Notre Dame National Championship
Al Golden had a unique perspective on Ricky Watters. Golden played at Penn State and against Watters and No. 1 Notre Dame in 1990.
Notre Dame jumped out to a 21-7 lead in that game but an injury to Raghib Ismail did much to stall the Fighting Irish offense in the second half.
Penn State tight end Al Golden only caught two touchdown passes in his college career but one came midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 21. That remains the last touchdown scored at Notre Dame Stadium that didn't air on NBC's family of networks.
Rick Mirer would be intercepted late in the fourth quarter and Penn State would kick a last second field goal to complete the comeback and end Notre Dame's national championship hopes.
Now Golden gets the honor of calling Notre Dame's defense and trying to slow down Jeremiyah Love each day in practice.
Golden and Notre Dame fans certainly hope Love is as hard to stop in 2024 as it used to be to slow down Ricky "Running" Watters.
