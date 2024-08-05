Notre Dame Football: Deuce Knight Flip to Auburn Reportedly 'Imminent'
If you were looking for good news on the Notre Dame-Deuce Knight recruiting front this weekend then sadly it appears you came up empty.
Rumors began swirling last week that the prized 2025 quarterback recruit had taken a trip to Auburn.
We detailed some of the latest reported happenings in the recruitment of Knight on Saturday, but as of Sunday night, Jeffery Lee of Auburn Live paints a pretty grim picture for Notre Dame's chances.
Deuce Knight to Auburn 'Immenent'
"I think it's imminent, I really I do," said Lee on On3's The Inside Scoop recruiting show.
"Not so much from Deuce's side. I know from Auburn's side, they want to get their quarterback recruiting done. They want to get a quarterback in this class so they can move forward with their season. They want to be done with this before heading into the fall. I expect something to happen sooner than later. All signs point to Deuce heavily considering a flip to Auburn."
Deuce Knight to Auburn Not a Finality - Yet
It's not a finality that Deuce Knight flips to Auburn but boy is there a lot of smoke.
I'm not sure what Marcus Freeman, Gino Guidugli, or anyone else for that matter can really do for Notre Dame here.
The Notre Dame staff got in early, got a commitment nearly a year ago now, and continued to work on recruiting the star quarterback despite the fact that he was on campus as much as any player in this class, even with him living in Mississippi.
It may not be official yet but there hasn't been any inkling of positive news for Notre Dame regarding Deuce Knight since the reports of him visiting Auburn came out.
Stay tuned to Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated as we will have all of the latest developments on this for you.
