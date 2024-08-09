Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 9, 2024
In just 22 days, Notre Dame football returns to the playing field as the Fighting Irish will be at Texas A&M for perhaps the biggest game of college football's opening weekend.
It's a highly anticipated season for Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish look to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020 as the playoff expands to 12 teams this year.
As we're just over three weeks to Notre Dame football's regular season beginning, here are five things to know regarding Notre Dame football for Friday, August 9, 2024:
5. Notre Dame NFL Updates as Preseason Games Get Underway
Time for another update of NFL happenings for former Notre Dame standouts. Last night, former Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph recorded an interception for the Detroit Lions against the New York Giants. You can see that highlight here and you can also see what the Washington Commanders head coach had to recently say about former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman.
4. Riley Leonard Makes Davey O'Brien Award Watchlist
As college football's regular season approaches more and more preseason award watchlists get released. On Thursday, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was named to the Davey O'Brien Award watchlist. You can see more about Leonard's college resume to date and Notre Dame's history with the award, despite never having a former player win it.
3. Notre Dame Football Schedule 2024 - Quick Thoughts on all 12 Games
Notre Dame's regular season gets underway in just over three weeks. It opens with a trip to Texas A&M, closes with a trip to USC, and in-between features just one true road game. On Thursday, I took a look at Notre Dame's full schedule and gave a quick thought or two on all 12.
2. Notre Dame's Next Big-Time Freshman Linebacker
There is a very good chance that Notre Dame has an impact linebacker as a true freshman this season. That doesn't happen all the time but it's not exactly a rarity either - on Thursday we took a look at Kyngtsonn Viliamu-Asa's impressive fall to date and some of the impressive true freshman linebacker performances of the last 15 or so years.
1. College Football Changes Benefitting Notre Dame?
2024 promises to be a season unlike any other we've ever seen in college football. The Big Ten and SEC expand while the Power Five shrinks to a Power Four.
John Kennedy took a look Thursday at some of the massive changes coming to college football this fall but how they also largely play into Notre Dame's hand.
