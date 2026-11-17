While you're not supposed to have them, any journalist who says they don't play favorites is lying to you.



That goes for whatever they happen to cover.



Politics, small-town news, or even college football.



I'm no different, and I'm not above telling you that my favorite player on the 2026 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team is safety Luke Talich.

Maybe it's because he plays a position I played back in my glory days at Coal City High School (good luck to the Coalers as they look to shock the world against Morris in the state semi-finals this week).



Maybe it's because he's from a super small town and beat all the odds simply to get to Notre Dame in the first place.



Or maybe it's because he doesn't just have a good story, but is one heck of a football player.

Luke Talich's Incredible Rise at Notre Dame

Talich is a rare Notre Dame football player from Wyoming, having starred at Cody High, where he led the Broncs to a pair of state championships while playing both ways as a quarterback and safety.



Talich comes from an incredibly athletic family, as both his father and uncle played football at Wyoming, his mother played volleyball at Montana State, and his brother, Nic, also played at Wyoming.

Talich chose to walk-on at Notre Dame instead of accept any scholarship offers which came from the likes of Wyoming, Utah, and Oregon State.



Despite being underrecruited he quickly earned playing time at Notre Dame, participating in special teams regularly as a true freshman in 2023.

By 2024, he was getting meaningful playing time on defense, recording a tackle in the massively important win at Texas A&M and a pick-six against Florida State that season. He added three tackles in Notre Dame's run to the National Championship Game that postseason.



In 2025, Talich began to challenge for a starting spot, which was a major accomplishment considering just how deep Notre Dame's secondary has been. He recorded a key interception to help put away USC in October, and scored on a fake punt against Stanford to help secure its 10th straight victory to close the year.

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Luke Talich's Incredible Senior Season Worthy of Celebration

With the NCAA's new rules, Talich will be allowed to come back for a fifth year in 2027, but whether he does remains a question. He's turned into a legitimate NFL draft prospect because his senior year has been straight out of a Hollywood movie.



The former walk-on was forced into the starting lineup in Week 2, after Bruantae Johnson went down against Wisconsin. At the time, Marcus Freeman called Talich a starter who just didn't happen to be in the starting lineup yet, and the Wyoming product has spent this entire fall proving his head coach right.

Despite suffering a hand injury against Rice and missing the Purdue game, Talich has managed to record 49 tackles, 5.5 of which have been for loss, and lead the team with three interceptions.



His biggest, of course, came in the win over No. 1 Miami, where it was arguably his third-biggest play of the night, as he made a goal-line line stop of running back Mark Fletcher to help hold Miami to a field goal early in the game, and broke up a potential game-tying touchdown pass with just minutes remaining.



Depending on how things go with potential College Football Playoff seeding and Talich's draft decision, Saturday night could be his final game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

If you had told me back in August that my favorite player on this Notre Dame team would be Talich, I would have thought something went terribly wrong for the Fighting Irish.



Instead, Talich has gone from a nice depth piece to a legitimate difference-maker for the defense.

With the rules changing going forward about roster construction and how that impacts potential walk-ons, Talich's story is even that much more worthy of celebration.



Nothing went wrong as Talich turned into a star this fall.



Instead, he's living the dream of every small-town white boy safety that ever played high school football.