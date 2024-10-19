Notre Dame Unveils New Uniform Combo Ahead of Georgia Tech Showdown
Notre Dame is ditching the gold pants for Saturday's game at Georgia Tech
Notre Dame and Georgia Tech kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and when they do so in Atlanta, the Fighting Irish will be wearing a new uniform combination.
Georgia Tech is the home team for the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but has opted to wear light colored uniforms as it often does at home.
Notre Dame is the the road team but will be wearing its traditional blue jerseys. However, they'll be accompanied by white pants instead of the traditional gold ones.
Personally, I'm not a fan. While playing against Georgia Tech this looks like an attempt to look like Georgia Tech.
Younger folks seem to love the different uniform combinations but this one is a miss for me.
Whatever the look, just show up and win in convincing fashion.
