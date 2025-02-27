Notre Dame Voted "America's Best Employer of 2025"
Why Notre Dame Was Voted America’s Best Employer (AND No. 2 in football)
Notre Dame beats out nearly 1200 companies for the crown
According to Boardroom, Notre Dame has been voted as the best place to work in America, with feedback from over 217,000 employees from 1,199 surveyed companies.
What a terrific compliment to Notre Dame's workplace culture and the values that make the culture what it is. All of that and football, women's basketball, lacrosse ...
Notre Dame beat out behemoth companies like Google, Microsoft, and Delta for this prestigious title. Credit is obviously due to the current administration and operation for making winning this accolade a reality, but credit is also due to all of those at Notre Dame who have cultivated the workplace culture at Notre Dame over the decades.
This is truly a special place by any measurement.
What could this label mean for the Notre Dame football program?
While this award is based on the overall working environment and not just within the athletic department of the university, being voted the best place to work in America could only help Notre Dame's future pursuit of players, personnel, and coaches.
There's a lot to consider given how unique college football is when it comes to coaching and personnel hires, but who wouldn't want to consider working at a place known for making employees feel valued and respected to the level Notre Dame has been recognized for doing?
Notre Dame is and always has been a special place, and awards like this show why. It's not about the weather, the town, or any other surface-level characteristic, it's always been first and foremost about the people.
Special people. Notre Dame people.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.