What If Brady Quinn Became an Option for Notre Dame’s GM Job?

What if Brady Quinn was in the mix for the Notre Dame GM job?
Notre Dame is looking for a new general manager, but who?
Outside of some random name who can take over and be a star in this growing new role in college football, what if the Irish thought outside the box - and inside the family - for a shot at the stars?
Stressing from the start that this almost certainly has zero chance of happening, what if legendary Irish quarterback Brady Quinn became a candidate for the gig?
No, there's no credible rumor or anything like that - this is just pure speculation and spitballing here. But what if he was the one to take over?
Start with this - Quinn has the respect of Notre Dame fans.
He was a bright spot in the midst of what was, generally speaking, some lean years for Notre Dame in terms of high-end results for the program. He was the team leader and did all he could to propel the program back to relevance, and is respected for doing so.
As the years went by, past his college and NFL playing days, Quinn has risen up the ranks at FOX Sports and now holds a seat on the national stage for the pregame show each Saturday during the season. While doing this, Quinn has also been involved in Notre Dame's NIL collective operation.
He certainly knows the modern college football landscape, including the business side of things.
Combine Quinn's credibility within the Notre Dame community, and his experience already being involved in the Irish's NIL process, and I can see why many fans are asking if he could be a true GM candidate for the program.
But is there any hope of him as a true option, or is this just fan fodder due to familiarity?
Brady Quinn would be fun as the GM, but ...
Again, Quinn is doing just fine at FOX, with a seat on one of the two major national pregame shows that airs each Saturday in millions of households.
Why would he choose a reduction in pay and profile to do largely behind-the-scenes grind work in a back office at Notre Dame?
This makes little sense financially and profile-wise other than if Quinn simply felt it was his true mission or calling. And as is, he's already a big part of the Notre Dame success.
Another angle to consider is Brady's experience. While vast in certain areas, Quinn does not have an official resume bullet point that involves deep talent evaluation the way one would expect a GM candidate to possess.
Expect the Irish continue and likely involve some names with much less fanfare than Quinn, but with more specified GM-related experience.
With all of that said, what if he really is someone who could help use all his talent, all that personality, and all his skills to take Notre Dame up that one extra notch?
He'll always have a place in the hearts of Notre Dame fans, and he'll always be a legend. But it sure would be a blast to see what he could do alongside Marcus Freeman.
