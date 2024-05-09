Elite Defender Tyler Atkinson Eyeing Multiple Notre Dame Trips
Notre Dame has been active on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period, checking out some of the nations best the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, Al Golden made the trip down to Lawrenceville (Ga.) Grayson, where you can find elite 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
As one of the top overall players in the 2026 class, elite programs from all over college football have been out to see Atkinson recently. He was very excited to hear from the Irish program as he continues to build a connection.
"Notre Dame came out to see me last week,” Atkinson told Irish Breakdown. "I have had good conversations leading up to the visit and I spoke to Coach Al Golden again after the trip. We talked about what he liked about my practice and Notre Dame is excited to get me on campus.”
It’s no surprise that Notre Dame is pushing to get the Georgia star on campus, which is always a great sign for legitimate interest. Checking out South Bend is definitely at the top of Atkinson’s list. In fact, he’s already excited to make multiple trips up to campus.
"I’m looking forward to getting up there sometime this summer and in the fall too,” he explained. "Right now I’m focused on having a great spring for the team leading into the season. There’s no doubt that I’ll be checking out South Bend. It’s a place I want to see.”
For people that don’t follow high school recruiting too closely, the Grayson Rams are an excellent program. They carry massive expectations every year, and that doesn’t change heading into the 2024 season.
"The spring is going really good,” Atkinson said. "We have a really good team coming back. Everyone is locked in to prepare for a great season.”
Preparing for his junior season is what is most important to Atkinson right now. Recruiting is a part of daily life, but it’s something he is letting play out naturally. For when it does start heating up more, it appears Notre Dame has made a solid early impression to warrant a realistic look.
"Notre Dame is definitely a school I’m excited about,” Atkinson said. "They bring a lot to the table that not a lot of schools can. It seems like a special place.”
Atkinson is considered an elite level prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. Every major recruiting platform has him ranked as at least a four-star recruit and a top 20 overall player in the class. He ranks highest by Rivals, which has him pegged as a five-star, the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class.
Good luck trying to find a more impressive offer list than Atkinson’s. He currently holds offers from the Fighting Irish, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, USC, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Michigan State, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisville, UNC, NC State, Maryland, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, UCF, Georgia Tech and Rutgers among others.
As a sophomore, Atkinson was absolutely dominant for Grayson. In 14 games, he led the team with 197 total tackles and 25 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 200-pound defender also recorded 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
