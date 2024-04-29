Indiana Pass Rusher JJ Finch Continues To Be High On Notre Dame
With spring practice over, the Notre Dame coaches are busy again making their travels on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, Al Washington traveled to check in on 2026 Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central pass rusher Jerimy “JJ” Finch, who has quickly become a priority for the Irish program.
Communication can be a little limited on these trips, but most recruits just appreciate having the coaches take the time to stop by. Finch was excited to be able to see Coach Washington, a person that he has been developing a great relationship with so far.
“Coach Washington got to come out to my school,” Finch told Irish Breakdown. “Everything was great as always. I’ve had the chance to get to know them really well and are always great. My coaches rave about them as well.”
Things have been in a great place with the Irish, especially after visiting a couple of weeks ago. Finch hasn’t been shy about his high opinion of Notre Dame, and their overall pitch to him.
“Everything is going really well with Notre Dame,” Finch explained. “They have made me feel like family very early on. I’m really high on them right now. There are great people over there. They see me as a versatile athlete who can move around in the defense as needed. I can be used all over the defensive line, potentially.”
Despite some increased interest from some big schools, it’s safe to say that Notre Dame has separated themselves up top early on. Their authenticity and uniqueness has really stood out.
“Notre Dame is high on my list,” he said. “They showed me that I can come in and fit right in with the program."
The message from Notre Dame stood out to Finch and makes the Irish program different in his eyes.
“Notre Dame is not like other programs or universities .... they're a family.”
While things may have not gone the way Notre Dame the way they wanted with Finch’s teammate Damien Shanklin, things appear in a good place with the 2026 star. His upside, skill set and ideals seem to be a perfect fit when the Irish.
Recruiting is just beginning to heat up for Finch. He currently holds offers from the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Indiana, Marshall, Toledo, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Jackson State. That number promises to increase very quickly.
The 6-3, 240-pound defender put together a really impressive sophomore season for Warren Central. As a part of a deep and talented pass rush, Finch collected 41 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. Finch also forced two fumbles, recovered another, broke up a pass and blocked a kick on the season.
