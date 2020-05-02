Six Notre Dame Commits Ranked In The ESPN300

Notre Dame has eight public commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, and six of those committed players landed in the latest edition of the ESPN 300.

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback Tyler Buchner was Notre Dame’s highest ranked recruit, checking in at No. 39 overall on the list. Buchner is up 16 spots from his previous ranking from ESPN.

Buchner racked up 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns through the air and added another 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns as a runner. ESPN ranks Buchner higher than any other network.

I graded Buchner as a five-star recruit, and you can read my film analysis of him HERE.

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong checked in at No. 51 overall in the ranking but was listed as the nation’s top tight end. ESPN ranks Berrong higher than any other network. 247Sports ranks him No. 217 overall and Rivals has him outside of their Top 250.

You can read my film analysis of Berrong HERE.

Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher ranked 103rd in the latest ESPN update. ESPN has Fisher ranked lower than both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s 20th best overall player. I’ll have a follow to this ranking next week.

St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio came in as the nation’s No. 163 overall player and 11th best defensive tackle. Like Fisher, ESPN is also the network that ranks Rubio the lowest, although it’s much more in line with the others.

Rivals ranks Rubio 99th in the country and 247Sports ranks him 149th. You can read my film analysis of Rubio HERE.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. fell 38 spots to No. 243 in the ESPN ranking. There is quite a difference of opinion when it comes to ranking Styles, who is ranked No. 135 in the nation by 247Sports and No. 37 by Rivals.

My ranking of Styles is between 247Sports and Rivals, and you can read my film analysis of him HERE.

Notre Dame’s latest commitment was Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara, and ESPN ranks the standout edge player as the 280th best player in the country. Rivals and 247Sports rank Abiara as a three-star recruit, but I view him more in line with ESPn and graded him as a four-star recruit.

You can read my film analysis of Abiara HERE.

Safety commit Justin Walters and offensive guard commit Pat Coogan were both outside of the Top 300 and are graded as three-star recruits.

You can read my analysis of the entire Class of 2021 commits HERE.

Notre Dame is tied with Georgia and Texas for fifth in most ESPN300 commits. Ohio State leads the way with 15, North Carolina has 11 and both Clemson and Florida have eight.

Notre Dame is after a number of other top targets in the 2021 class. Here’s a list of top Irish targets and where they stand in the ESPN300.

Will Shipley, RB — #22 (#2 RB)

Rocco Spinder, OL — #65 (#1 G)

Deion Colzie, WR — #72

Dont’e Thornton, WR — #90

Ceyair Wright, CB — #109

Dreydon Norwood, ATH - #144

Kendal Daniels, S — #171

Zaire Patterson, DE — #266

Thomas Fidone, TE - #267

