Notre Dame 2025 Class Moves Up To 2nd In ESPN Rankings
Notre Dame continues to recruit at a very high level, and the 2025 class continues that strong recruiting surge that began when Marcus Freeman arrived in South Bend. Notre Dame has the No. 1 ranked class in the country according to Rivals and 247Sports, and the class just got a big bump from ESPN.
After previously ranking 4th in the ESPN Class Rankings, the Notre Dame 2025 class jumped up to 2nd in the most recent rankings update. Only Ohio State ranks ahead of the Fighting Irish, who jumped ahead of LSU and Clemson after landing Dallas Golden and Gordy Sulfsted since the last rankings update.
Here is what ESPN had to say about the Irish class:
"The Fighting Irish created buzz with their transfer portal pickup of Riley Leonard at quarterback, but they continue to add young talent to develop at the position. They signed top-five 2024 quarterback C.J. Carr and have Knight, one of the top signal-callers in the 2025 class. He's a lefty who pairs good arm strength and mobility with nice physical tools and upside. Justin Thurman is a running back with a good blend of speed, quickness and explosiveness, which he demonstrated by posting consistently strong testing numbers over the past two camp cycles.
"Landing James Flanigan, an ESPN 300 prospect, continues Notre Dame's tradition of identifying and developing tight ends. Ivan Taylor is a key defensive pickup. He also has good genes as his father, Ike, won two Super Bowls. Ivan displays solid technique for this stage and good speed." - Craig Haubert, ESPN
Taylor and quarterback Deuce Knight are the two highest ranked players in the class according to ESPN. Taylor ranks as the nation's No. 35 overall player, and he's the only Top 100 recruit in the Irish class according to ESPN.
Later this afternoon, cornerback Mark Zackery is expected to make a commitment to either Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida or Cincinnati. He ranks as the No. 257 overall player according to ESPN, which means the class would be bolstered even more if the Irish are able to land that commitment.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook