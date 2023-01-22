Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing standout Caleb Brewer is one of the more gifted players on the small but talented 2024 offensive line board. The Pennsylvania native has begun to really explode on the recruiting side of things, collecting offers from the likes of the Irish, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Tennessee over the last several weeks.

Brewer brings an interesting background, currently playing tight end and defensive end for Wyomissing. He is also one of the top wrestlers in the state of Pennsylvania. While there might be some projection, several top programs are taking notice for just how high Brewer’s potential is.

"It’s been great. it’s been exciting,” Brewer explained. “I have been getting recruited pretty heavily. In this short period in January, there are going to be a lot of coaches coming by the school and everything. It is just exciting.”

The talented offensive lineman brings the type of physical profile that could assume an assortment of roles on the next level. While programs may see him slightly different, one thing is certain, Brewer’s upside is massive.

"Most of the teams are looking at me at offensive tackle,” Brewer said. "Some are looking at me as an offensive guard and some even like me at center. I have heard pretty much all the offensive line positions. Most are looking at me at offensive tackle just because of my athleticism.”

The recruiting rankings do not currently match the talent or offer list that Brewer possesses. Brewer is aware of where people have him pegged, but it doesn’t mean much. For him, there is many more important things.

"I feel like I’m definitely underrated from On3, 247, all that stuff,” he explained. "Maybe when my senior year film comes out then I’ll be rated a little better. I could (not) care less about stars and all of that stuff. All I’m worried about is finding the right college and making it to the NFL.”

December 21, the day Notre Dame offered, was a special day for Brewer. He fully understands what an offer from the Irish means for an offensive lineman.

"It was an exciting day when they offered,” Brewer explained. "It was pretty crazy. They were the first big offensive line college offer that I got besides Tennessee. It was very exciting getting an offer from Notre Dame because they are a storied program, very well developed and who knows how many national championships.

“The first time I remember Notre Dame, my dad told me we have to watch this movie,” Brewer continued. “So we watched this movie called Rudy and you know, I obviously liked the movie because it’s about football and stuff. I knew that they were a great program for a while.”

It turns out that while December 21 may have been the big day, the Notre Dame program was doing their homework on Brewer long before that. In fact, they seem to have been way ahead of the curve on connecting with the Pennsylvania standout.

"They were one of the first people to text me a while ago and wanted to let me know that I was on their radar and that they had real interest,” said Brewer. "In December, Coach (Harry) Hiestand came and visited. He was telling my coach that he was doing his research and after that, he called me and told me that they really liked me and thought I would be a great fit for the team and their standard. Then the offer came and we have been talking with the staff consistently since then.”

It appears that college interest is not going to slow down anytime soon. In fact, several more schools have offered Brewer since Notre Dame pulled the trigger. It promises to be a very busy couple of weeks for him.

"A couple new colleges have offered since then like Wisconsin and South Carolina,” he explained. “I have a couple of coaches visit me .... A bunch of coaches are coming over the next week or two.”

From there, it’ll be about getting on campus at some of these schools to have a deeper look. It’s something that Brewer and his family are already setting up. Even with some scheduling issues early, South Bend remains a place that is a priority to see.

"We talked about starting to set up visits,” Brewer said. "We were planning on visiting Notre Dame on March 17, along with a bunch of other schools, but we just learned that it’s their spring break time. We are going to move it to another date but we are definitely visiting Notre Dame.”

No matter where Brewer ends up, he's already set the key things he’s looking for in a program. It is a checklist that Notre Dame does seem to meet very well.

"I want good football, good academics but I also want coaches that are going to support me in my goals,” Brewer explained. "I want good coaches who are going to spend time with me, make me work harder and I want to feel comfortable with the coaches and the team too.”

