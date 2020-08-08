IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

CLASS IMPACT: OL Rocco Spindler To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame picked up a big time commitment with consensus Top 100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler picking the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame's staff invested years in Spindler's recruitment, and it paid off as he is now in the 2021 class.

Notre Dame beat finalists Michigan, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State to land Spindler's pledge. The talented blocker also had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Northwestern and Syracuse.

Let's take a look at how Spindler's commitment impacts the Notre Dame class and depth chart.

CLASS IMPACT

Spindler gives Notre Dame 17 committed players in the 2021 class, and he is the ninth offensive pledge. Notre Dame now has four offensive linemen in the class, with Spindler joining fellow Top 100 recruit Blake Fisher, Minnesota blocker Joe Alt and Illinois guard Pat Coogan.

Barring Notre Dame somehow coming from behind and landing tackle Nolan Rucci or flipping a stud like Wyatt Milum, the 2021 offensive line haul won't be as good as it should have been. But if you look at the class for what it is, not what it was supposed to be, landing Spindler is huge.

Spindler is Notre Dame's highest ranked offensive lineman on the composite list, and at No. 48 nationally he's the second highest ranked player in the class, behind only quarterback Tyler Buchner, who ranks No. 41. Landing two Top 100 linemen (Spindler, Fisher) gives Notre Dame a pair of upper-level talents in the class.

Notre Dame now has five Top 100 recruits in the Rivals100, with Spindler - their No. 56 player - joining Fisher (#22), wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#39), Buchner (#45) and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (#99).

Spindler is also a high ceiling player, and barring injury it's hard to see him not being at least a quality player in a Notre Dame uniform. His upside, of course, is that of an All-American caliber player. That kind of floor-ceiling combination is a great way to add to an offensive line class.

Landing Spindler also means Notre Dame gets to its minimum numbers requirement for blockers in the class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Spindler is an intriguing prospect in that while he plays guard and projects best to the interior, he's athletic and long enough to move outside if the need arose. That kind of versatility is the first thing that stands out when look at his addition to the class.

When you pop on the film the first thing you notice about Spindler is his physicality. Also a standout high school wrestler, Spindler plays with good pad level and he has strong hands. He bullies opponents at the line of scrimmage, and Spindler plays with the kind of edge and aggressiveness you want in a big-time blocker.

Another trait you want in a top blocker is the ability to finish, and Spindler grades out well with this part of his game. Finishing at the prep level just requires size and strength, but to be a strong finisher in college you must also play with good technique, know how to play angles, have strong hands and stay locked onto defenders.

Spindler shows the ability to not only throw his weight around, but he stays locked on, keeps his pads in good position and uses his technique to be an effective finisher. As he improves his knee bend you'll see him become even more dominant with this part of his game.

The Clarkston standout shows the athleticism needed to be a dominant college player. His initial burst is outstanding, he fires off the line, he is quick getting around on pulls/traps and he's comfortable working in space. Those traits make him arguably the nation's best interior blocker, but they are also the traits that make me think he could even play tackle if the need arose.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jpirish58
Jpirish58

This is a very good OL haul considering the fact that it's still early and they are trying to flip others OL targets. It's like I said. Kelly Quinn and co will never be good enough for some of the nay sayers. I will tip my cap to them on this because some people would have wanted heads to roll of they didn't get Rocco. Quinn isn't Hestand but he ain't bad .
Go Irish

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Finally Has A Full 2020 Football Schedule

Notre Dame's full 11-game schedule for 2020 has finally been released

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Class Impact: LB Prince Kollie To Notre Dame

Breaking down why the commitment of LB Prince Kollie was so important for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec Gets Waiver For 2020

The Notre Dame transfer will be immediately eligible for the Eagles in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands 2021 LB Prince Kollie

Notre Dame added a big piece to its 2021 class by landing Tennessee LB Prince Kollie

Mason Plummer

by

thomasna33

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 100 OL Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame has picked up a big time commitment from standout offensive lineman Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Announcement Preview: 2021 OL Rocco Spindler

Previewing the pending announcement for elite 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Notre Dame Loses Western Michigan From 2020 Schedule

Western Michigan and the rest of the MAC will not play football in the fall of 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Notre Dame 2020 Football Schedule: Initial Impressions

My thoughts on the Notre Dame 2020 football schedule, and what it means for the Irish

Bryan Driskell

by

NDFAN1956

Notre Dame Makes Early Run At 2022 Peach State Safety

Notre Dame is making an early run at talented Georgia safety Jake Pope

Mason Plummer

Talking Notre Dame's 2020 Schedule, Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec

The latest Irish Breakdown show discusses the 2020 Notre Dame schedule, the injury to Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec's eligibility

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24