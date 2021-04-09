Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Defensive End Darren Agu

Notre Dame has added a bit of a surprise commitment, landing a pledge from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap Nacoochee defensive end Darren Agu.

This commitment is a surprise in that Agu wasn't really on the radar for very long, having just earned an offer from Notre Dame on April 2nd. It didn't take Mike Elston and the Notre Dame defensive staff very long to make an immediate impact on Agu, who becomes the third defensive lineman to commit to the Irish in the 2022 class.

Agu isn't getting much love from the recruiting services, ranking as a consensus three-star recruit, and he's not even ranked in the Top 40 in the state of Georgia by either 247Sports or Rivals.

It doesn't take much of a dive into the film room to see why this commitment is important for Notre Dame, and why the 6-6, 230-pound Agu is not your typical three-star recruit. Agu is a raw prospect that has just got on the radar of the recruiting services, but his film shows an exceptionally long and athletic defender with an incredibly high ceiling.

That is why Notre Dame and Alabama offered Agu just a day apart, why both programs began to make an immediate push for the Rabun Gap standout, and why he earned a 4.0-star grade from Irish Breakdown. More importantly, he earned a 5.0-star upside grade.

Notre Dame beating Alabama for this commitment makes it even sweeter for the Irish staff.

Originally from England, Agu was a standout at both tight end and defensive end for Rabun Gap Nacoochee. The Irish are recruiting him as a defensive end, and his combination of length, athleticism and experience as a pass catcher on offense makes Agu a great fit for the Notre Dame Vyper position.

Including Notre Dame and Alabama, Agu had offers from Penn State, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas State, Duke, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

