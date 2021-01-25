Notre Dame 2022 Football Offers

All the latest offers for the Class of 2022 Notre Dame football program

Scholarship offers handed out to the Class of 2022 by the Notre Dame football staff.

If a player's name is underlined it means has an Irish Breakdown profile, which includes all his recruiting rankings and a film analysis, plus links to any stories that have been written by Irish Breakdown.

This will be an extensive list. As new offers are made they will be added to the list. This is not the current recruiting board, and players who commit elsewhere, or players that are no longer looking at Notre Dame will not be removed.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS (5)

TE Jack Nickel - 6-4, 230, Milton (Ga.) High School

OL Joey Tanona - 6-5, 290, Zionsville (Ind.) High School

OL Ty Chan - 6-6, 260, Lawrence (Mass.) Academy

DE Tyson Ford - 6-5, 250, St. Louis (Mo.) Burroughs

LB Nolan Ziegler - 6-4, 205, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central

2022 Notre Dame Class Big Board

Tyson Ford Film Breakdown

