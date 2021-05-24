Notre Dame Incoming Freshmen Are Set To Make An Immediate Impact

Notre Dame welcomes 12 new freshmen in June, and that group could have a big impact in 2021

Notre Dame had its biggest early enrollee freshman class in history, and that group has already made a huge impact. Two players from that group - offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler - left spring as starters. Others like Lorenzo Styles Jr., Gabriel Rubio, Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Justin Walters, Ryan Barnes and Philip Riley Jr. all had their moments this spring.

Notre Dame gets even more first-year reinforcements in June when the rest of the 2021 class shows up. That group will also get their chance to push for immediate playing time based on talent and opportunity.

That was the topic of our latest podcast. We talk about the 12 incoming freshmen that arrive in June and talk about which players have the best chance to make an impact in year one.

The group was broken down into three categories. There was a group that have a great chance to play in year one, a smaller group that could have an outside chance if circumstances are right and a third group that is likely destined for a redshirt season.

