Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame has put together two outstanding offensive classes in a row, but the Irish need yet another strong haul on that side of the ball in order to keep up with programs like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

Below is the Irish Breakdown analysis, grades and rankings for all of the Notre Dame commits on offense. As more prospects join the class they will be added to this board.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS - OFFENSE

1) Joey Tanona, OL, 6-5, 290, Zionsville (Ind.) High School

2) Jadarian Price, RB, 5-11, 180, Denison (Texas) High

3) Ty Chan, OL, 6-6, 260, Lawrence (Mass.) Academy

4) Steve Angeli, QB, 6-3, 215, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

5) Amorion Walker, WR, 6-3, 170, Ponchatoula (La.) High

Analysis of each 2022 offensive commit:

1) JOEY TANONA, OFFENSIVE LINE

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

ESPN: 4-star - No. 141 overall - No. 1 C

247Sports: 4-star - No. 192 overall - No. 17 OT

Rivals: 4-star - No. 201 overall - No. 6 G

Composite: 4-star - No. 166 overall - No. 19 OT

Junior Highlights

Film Analysis: Tanona played left tackle for Zionsville as a sophomore and then moved to center as a junior. He looked comfortable as a young tackle and his transition to center was seamless. That versatility is exactly what you want and need in a top young lineman.

He’s now listed at 290-295 pounds, but he still shows room to keep adding good weight. I believe Tanona will be an easy 300+ pounds in college. The Zionsville star is athletic for his age. He shows an impressive burst off the line, he quickly got to the edge as a sophomore tackle, and he works well to the second level inside and outside.

Athletically he has all the traits needed to thrive in pass pro on the edge, possessing quick feet out of his stance and easy change of direction skills. As a center his athleticism really took off, and his ability to win with quickness and leverage was impressive. He has the athletic traits to be a really good tackle, but those same traits translate into him potentially being one of the best interior blockers in the nation.

Tanona is strong for his age, which combines well with his quickness to make him highly effective in the run game. As he gets stronger and fills out his frame he should become a dominant force in the run game at the next level. Tanona must continue to work on pad level, footwork, using his hands more forcefully and playing with better angles as a tackle, but those are all traits that are coachable, and he’s at a good place for his age. Those aspects of his game were much cleaner and more effective as a center.

2) JADARIAN PRICE, RUNNING BACK

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

ESPN: 4-star - No. 213 overall - No. 21 RB

Rivals: 4-star - No. 230 overall - No. 5 APB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 230 overall - No. 22 RB

Composite: 4-star - No. 220 overall - No. 21 RB

Junior Highlights

Film Analysis: Although listed as an all-purpose back by Rivals, Price plays like a pure runner, one capable of making plays between the tackles, on the perimeter and in the pass game out of the backfield. Price is a highly productive back that has already rushed for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Price is a natural running back that shows good patience, vision and decision making. His patience is one of my favorite parts of his game. Price can get downhill in a hurry when he wants to, but he will get on his run track, let the blocks set up and wait until he's made his read before planting and exploding vertically. Yes, Price can plant and go immediately when he needs to, but his patience allows him to find and hit cutback lines effectively.

Despite his foot quickness and impressive agility, the Denison star tries to be a north-south runner as much as possible. Price shows a good burst when he plants and gets vertical, and when he gets a step he displays impressive acceleration that allows him to be a home run hitter.

He's not a back that likes to juke all the time, which I like, and he's a relatively efficient runner, which allows him to maximize available yards. Price can, however, make defenders miss in space when he wants to, or needs to, and he shows impressive balance, which combines with his relatively strong lower body to help him run through arm tackles on the second and third levels.

3) TY CHAN, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Rivals: 4-star - No. 209 overall - No. 30 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 212 overall - No. 24 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 236 overall - No. 22 offensive tackle

Composite: 4-star - No. 209 overall - No. 22 offensive tackle

Sophomore Highlights

At 6-6 and 265 pounds, Chan is still on the thin side, but he has the kind of frame that should allow him to easily get to 300 pounds. His length is above-average for a 6-6 player, and although he lacks elite length, he has the necessary length for tackle. Chan is an incredibly raw blocker at this point, and that's partly due to him playing on both sides of the ball in high school, which has prevented him from focusing just on the technique needed to thrive at offensive tackle.

He shows good quickness off the ball and good flexibility for someone his size. Chan shows off fast hands and he has some punch, although right now you see that more of him on defense than you will on offense. The tools for Chan to develop into a top tackle are there, but he'll certainly need a lot of work.

Chan will need to learn to bend with his knees and not lunge as much as he does now. He has the flexibility and athleticism to do it, but the technique isn't there yet. He shows strong hands and a strong base for his size, and that will become a top strength once he gets into a college weight room.

I'm interested to see how he develops over the next year. He might need some time, but there's a lot to like about his upside. Right now he plays right tackle, but with work he could potentially be a left tackle target for the Irish.

4) STEVE ANGELI, QUARTERBACK

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

ESPN: 4-star - No. 129 overall - No. 6 QB

Rivals: 4-star - No. 13 pro-style QB

247Sports: 3-star - No. 20 pro-style QB

Composite: 4-star - No. 230 overall - No. 11 pro-style QB

Junior Highlights

Film Analysis: Angeli has a nice frame and body, checking in at 6-3 and 215 pounds. He certainly has the look of a pro-style, next-level quarterback, and he's a tough quarterback that is willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit if it means getting off a throw.

Athletically, Angeli rushed for -1 yards as a junior (according to MaxPreps), so he's not a runner. That doesn't mean he's not a quality. I like Angeli's footwork in the pocket, and he shows a good feel for his surroundings, and he shows the ability to avoid the rush, maneuver in the pocket and then get a throw off.

Angeli has a nice, clean throwing motion. He carries the ball well, can quickly get into his throwing motion and he has a relatively compact motion. He's a true pocket passer in that he's not really a guy who will throw off platform, but if you can keep him in the pocket he'll be able to do damage.

The Bergen Catholic signal caller throws the ball well on the run, and I'm impressed with how well he keeps his eyes downfield when moving around in the pocket or outside of it. While not a threat to run, these traits to allow him to be effective when on the move.

Angeli has above-average arm strength. The ball doesn't really explode out of his hand and he doesn't get great velocity on throws beyond 10 yards. His downfield throws spend a bit more time in the air than you'd like, but he does show good timing as a passer, beyond what you'd expect from someone with his lack of experience.

5) AMORION WALKER, WIDE RECEIVER

IB Grade: 3.0 (Top 500 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

ESPN: 3-star - No. 79 wide receiver

247Sports: 3-star - No. 99 wide receiver

Rivals: 3-star - No position ranking

Composite: 3-star - No. 786 overall - No. 102 wide receiver

Highlights

Film Analysis: The first thing that stands out about Walker on film is his exceptional length. He's all arm and legs at this point. Walker is still quite thin at this point, and he has relatively narrow shoulders, so there are questions about how much weight he'll actually put on. Despite his lack of girth and current lack of strength, Walker is willing to mix it up on both sides of the ball, and you have to appreciate that desire to battle.

Walker has outstanding ball skills. To begin, his long arms and overall length gives him an extremely wide catch radius. That is combined with relatively loose hips and good body control, which only adds to his ability to expand the zone for quarterbacks to get him the ball. Walker snatches the ball out of the air with ease, and he tracks the deep ball a well as any wideout I've evaluated in this class.

His length, ball skills and hands are extremely important because they allow him to be open and a legitimate target even when he doesn't get any separation. We saw this with Miles Boykin at times during his Notre Dame career, and while Walker doesn't have Boykin's size and frame, or long speed at this point, the length and ball skills are similar. I would contend that Walker's hands are faster and even stronger than Boykin's were at the same age.

Where Walker's overall grade gets dragged down right now is from an athleticism standpoint. Right now he doesn't show ideal speed or foot quickness, on either side of the ball. Walker is a bit heavy footed and he doesn't show a great burst at this point. It was better as a sophomore before his injuries, but even then it wasn't the kind of burst or second gear you see from top wideouts. He is a long strider, which helps him cover a lot of ground early, but it keeps him from pulling away from faster athletes.

GRADE KEY



5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter