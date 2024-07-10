Notre Dame Football: Huge Week Ahead in Wide Receiver Recruiting for Irish
Notre Dame football has gotten a lot of things right in the 2025 recruiting cycle but the wide receiver position still needs great help.
That's why the next week has the potential to be great for Notre Dame.
Or awful, depending which way you look at it.
Three of Notre Dame's biggest remaining targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle are set to announce their commitments between Saturday, July 13 and Thursday, July 18. Notre Dame has a seat at each table but will any of the prospects ultimately grab a Notre Dame hat?
Here's a preview of the next week in recruiting for Notre Dame.
July 13 - Wide Receiver Derek Meadows Commitment Announcement
The top wide receiving target on Notre Dame's board this cycle is fringe five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.
If you were creating a wide receiver then Meadows would be the prototype body. He stands 6-6, weights 200-pounds, and has a wingspan of 80". Between his body type and the instant impact he'd be expected to make, Notre Dame fans can think back to what Michael Floyd was as a freshman.
Meadows would be a matchup nightmare from his first day on campus and give Notre Dame's wide receiver room a significant boost. Can Notre Dame land his commitment though?
The Irish were thought to have been in the lead for Meadows not long ago, but that's anything but a certainty. He's visited both Alabama and LSU since being on Notre Dame's campus in mid-June and there is belief that the Irish have fallen behind one, if not both of them.
July 15 - Wide Receiver Tanook Hines Commitment Announcement
Tanook Hines can fly as he's been timed in the 100-meter dash at a hair under 10.5 seconds. The 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Houston has pushed his commitment back multiple times now with the latest being because of Hurricane Beryl marching through his hometown.
Notre Dame was thought to have been in good position in this one as well but that feeling again has faded. Although it wouldn't be a shocker to see him pick Notre Dame, it'd still be considered an upset if the Irish were able to land a commitment over Texas or USC.
July 18 - Wide Receiver Dylan Robinson Commitment Announcement
Notre Dame can't go 0-3 with these recruits, can they? Notre Dame's competition for Dylan Robinson doesn't feature the same powerhouses as for Hines or Meadows, which could be good news for the Irish.
UCLA and Washington are the other finalists for Robinson, who stands 6-3, 190-pounds.
Robinson is a star on both sides of the ball at Bonita High School in California. He recorded 22 receptions for 514-yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior, and made 69 tackles while intercepting four passes on defense.
As much as Notre Dame would love his versatility, they'd need to add Robinson to their so-far underwhelming class of wide receivers.