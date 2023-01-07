Jaiden Ausberry Talks Notre Dame, Improvement, Under Armour Game

During the week of the Under Armour All-American Game, Notre Dame linebacker signee Jaiden Ausberry competed against the very best.

Coming from Baton Rouge (La.) University School, he took a few moments to discuss what being at Under Armour was like, and what he's going to do best while playing for Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman.

The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker was excited to compete at Under Armour.

"Being around other top players in the country, you know, in high school, you play against players that aren’t really on your level. Out here though, everybody has that skill set," Ausberry explained. "It helps me get better all around.

"The game here is a lot faster. I think it’s really preparing me for what’s coming in college.”

Once at Notre Dame, there’s a chance that he could help the defense in a multitude of ways.

“Yes sir. They (Notre Dame coaches) want to start me at Will (linebacker) and Rover, but eventually they want me to play all three of Mike, Will and Rover.”

With Ausberry playing multiple roles, at least at some point during his career with the Irish, he was asked about his physical maturity and the expectations for how big he would become?

“Probably like 225, 220, not too big, but the game kind of changed. You’ve got to be fast, so can’t really be too big. Probably like 225, 220. Around that weight.”

As for what Ausberry does best, from his own perspective, he tackled that question as well.

"Probably sideline to sideline, my speed," Ausberry stated. "You know, going against slots, tight ends, and running backs. That’s my strength.”

Ausberry also has confidence in himself hitting the gridiron early rather than later, as he was asked about when he believed he could contribute at Notre Dame, and in particular with the nickel and dime packages that are utilized during obvious passing situations.

"You know, hopefully when I go there I will get a lot of playing time. They really said they don’t really have a lot of linebackers like me that run like I do in coverage, so that’s where I come in.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Ausberry discussed what he needed to work on as a linebacker.

"I’d probably say block destruction," Ausberry said. "You know, high school, you can just throw offensive lineman off of you. At the next level, you’re going against 350 pounders, so you have to be able to get around them and stuff like that. Yeah, I’d say I need to work on that.”

When asked about some of the players that stood out to him during the practices that led up to the Under Armour All-American Game, Ausberry mentioned Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, Colorado running back/slot Dylan Edwards, and his future Notre Dame teammate and wide receiver Braylon James.

