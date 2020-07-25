Notre Dame Lands Standout 2022 Offensive Tackle Joey Tanona

Notre Dame has landed its first commitment of the 2022 class as Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Joey Tanona has committed to the Fighting Irish.

This marks the second season in a row that Notre Dame has started off its offensive line class with a talented in-state player. Notre Dame landed Blake Fisher in the 2021 class and now added Tanona to kick off the 2022 haul.

Tanona checks in at 6-5 and 280 pounds and is a consensus four-star recruit. ESPN ranks the talented Hoosier blocker as the No. 86 overall player in the country and as the top player in the state.

Tanona has a strong frame that looks to have plenty of room to add girth and strength, which is impressive when you consider he's already listed at 280 pounds. He's a mobile edge player that looks as comfortable in protection as he does blocking for the run.

Like most young players he needs to fill out his frame quite a bit and keep adding strength, but Tanona plays with an edge and has the demeanor you want from a top young blocker. He plays left tackle for Zionsville and has some tools to stay on the edge at the next level, but at the very least he projects as an impact interior player.

Notre Dame is likely going to come up short on impact line talent in the 2021 class, which comes a year after it came up short on numbers in the 2020 class. A deep and strong 2022 class is a must for the Irish, and landing Tanona this early is a great way to start.

Tanona had offers from Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, Arizona State, Indiana and Kansas State.

