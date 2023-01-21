Linebacker Brian Huff Growing Relationship Quickly With Notre Dame

With Notre Dame coaches active on the recruiting trail, they continue to expand the board at various positions for the 2024 recruiting class. One of the most recent targets includes 2024 Jonesboro (Ark.) Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, who is one of the more gifted linebackers in the Southeast.

The Irish staff has put together two fantastic back-to-back linebackers classes in 2022 and 2023. Adding seven talented linebackers like Jaylen Sneed, Joshua Burnham, Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Draky Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry and Preston Zinter is an embarrassment of riches for one room.

Huff is just the latest talented target that Notre Dame has their eyes on. It turns out that both sides have had the chance to get to know each other over the last several weeks, leading to this recent offer.

"I was super excited to get the offer,” Huff said. "We had been talking for about three weeks now so it was great to finally get the offer. It was a great moment.

"Everyone knows the reputation around Notre Dame,” the Arkansas native continued. "It is a great school, plays great football and really prepares you for life.”

For Huff, he has garnered the interest of several premier programs. Recruiting has been a blessing and continues to get more and more hectic for him.

"Recruiting has been really amazing,” said Huff. "I am blessed to be offered by six schools so far. Missouri, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Oklahoma State, Memphis and LSU have all shown great interest.”

There was immediate interest in Notre Dame from

The onset. There is still some unfamiliarity between both parties but that promises to change very quickly. A part of that process should be a trip to South Bend in the near future.

"I’ve never been on campus at Notre Dame,” he said. "I will definitely be making a trip up there. I can’t wait!”

Huff is rated as a four-star recruit by On3, the only major recruiting service that currently has him rated. He currently sits as the No. 204 overall player and No. 21 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. Huff is also rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas.

The 6-3, 210-pound linebacker is coming off of a standout junior campaign. Huff recorded 92 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two pass breakups and three fumble recoveries. He also blocked a kick and forced a fumble on the season.

While he doesn’t get much time on the offensive side of the football, Huff was able to haul in one reception for 24 yards.

The Arkansas standout has begun to put together a substantial offer list. Some of the notable programs who have extended offers so far include the Irish, LSU, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and Missouri among others. That list promises to continue to expand moving forward.

