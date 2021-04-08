Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Texas Defensive End

Notre Dame has made the top five for Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive end Ernest "RJ" Cooper. The 6-5, 235-pound end named the Irish among his finalists along with Stanford, Texas A&M, Oregon and Ohio State.

Cooper has an interesting rankings profile. Rivals ranks him as a three-star recruit and the No. 35 strongside end in the country. They rank Cooper as the nation's No. 63 player in the state of Texas. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star, but he's not among their Top 250 players and he ranks as the No. 15 strongside end and the No. 37 player in the state of Texas. ESPN, however, ranks Cooper as the No. 23 player in the entire country, the No. 3 defensive end and the No. 7 player in the state.

A power end, Cooper has the kind of big frame to potentially outgrow the position, which could eventually lead to him either being more of a 5-technique in a three-down look or a three-technique in a four-down look. From a frame and game standpoint he reminds me of former Notre Dame standout Kapron Lewis-Moore, another Texas high school end that outgrew the edge and played more as an interior player in college.

Cooper had offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, USC, Florida State, Penn State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Vanderbilt and SMU.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter