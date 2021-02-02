Notre Dame Makes The Top 7 For 2022 Wide Receiver

Notre Dame has yet to receive a commitment from a wide receiver in the early portion of the 2022 recruiting cycle, but one of the nation's top wideouts has put the Fighting Irish in his top seven.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette lists Notre Dame among his top group, along with Alabama, USC, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Morrissette ranks No. 192 nationally according to 247Sports, and he's the No. 26 wide receiver. He's ranked No. 217 on the 247Sports composite ranking. Rivals ranks him as the No. 212 player in the country and the No. 22 wideout.

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com, wide receivers coach Del Alexander has played a key role in Morrissette's interest in the Fighting Irish program. Next he wants to get to know the head coaches of his top programs.

"I just want to talk more with the head coaches now," Morrissette told Simmons. "Most of my communication has been with the wide receiver coaches, so now I want to take that next step, and get to know more about the head coaches."

According to MaxPreps, Morrissette hauled in 63 passes for 824 yards (13.1 YPC) and seven scores as a junior.

Morrissette also has offers from Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Boston College, West Virginia, Arizona State, Maryland, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

