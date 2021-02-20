Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Standout 2022 Linebacker

Notre Dame has made the final five for Omaha (Neb.) Burke linebacker Devon Jackson. The Fighting Irish made his top group along with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami and Arizona State.

Jackson is a former teammate of current Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Xavier Watts. The former teammates have certainly talked about the Fighting Irish program.

“They’re high on my list,” Jackson said back in the fall. “My former teammate, [freshman wide receiver] Xavier Watts, tells me good stuff about the coaches and how much they want me to come to campus. It will be one of my first trips after the dead period.”

Jackson is ranked as the nation's No. 51 overall player in the country according to ESPN. He ranks No. 137 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, and is the No. 11 outside linebacker in the country.

More of an edge rusher for Burke, Jackson projects as more of an off-ball linebacker at the next level. The 6-2, 200-pound linebacker also has offers from Michigan, Auburn, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Indiana and Illinois.

Related Content

Notre Dame Stands Out Early With Athletic 2022 Edge Defender

Breaking Down Notre Dame's Needs In The 2022 Recruiting Class

2022 Notre Dame Recruiting Needs: Defense

2022 Notre Dame Scholarship Offers

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter