Breaking Down Notre Dame's Needs In The 2022 Recruiting Class

In the latest podcast the Irish Breakdown crew discusses Notre Dame's recruiting needs in 2022 and top players on the board
Notre Dame landed a deep, talented and balanced recruiting class during the 2021 cycle. It added good talent at already strong positions, and it helped alleviate depth issues as positions that came up short in previous seasons.

Heading into the 2022 cycle, Notre Dame is in a situation where it must add another strong and balanced class to complement last season's haul. 

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into analysis of Notre Dame's needs in the 2022 class. They do a position-by-position analysis of the needs on both offense and defense. Included in the breakdown is analysis of the current commits and a look at top players on the board for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

2022 Needs: Offense

2022 Needs: Defense

