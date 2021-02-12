Breaking Down Notre Dame's Needs In The 2022 Recruiting Class

In the latest podcast the Irish Breakdown crew discusses Notre Dame's recruiting needs in 2022 and top players on the board

Notre Dame landed a deep, talented and balanced recruiting class during the 2021 cycle. It added good talent at already strong positions, and it helped alleviate depth issues as positions that came up short in previous seasons.

Heading into the 2022 cycle, Notre Dame is in a situation where it must add another strong and balanced class to complement last season's haul.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into analysis of Notre Dame's needs in the 2022 class. They do a position-by-position analysis of the needs on both offense and defense. Included in the breakdown is analysis of the current commits and a look at top players on the board for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

2022 Needs: Offense

2022 Needs: Defense

Related Content

2021 Class Rankings: Offense

2021 Class Rankings: Defense

2021 Class Grades: Offense

2021 Class Grades: Defense

Two-Year Grades (2020-21): Offense

Two-Year Grades (2020-21): Defense

2020 Class Grades: Offense

2020 Class Grades: Defense

2020 Player Rankings: Offense

2020 Player Rankings: Defense

Notre Dame Lands A Consensus Top 10 Recruiting Class

SI All-American Breaks Down The Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting Class

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter