NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August

Bryan Driskell

In an expected move, the NCAA D1 Council has extended the current dead period for all sports through August 31. The dead period, of course, involves in-person contact only.

The previous dead period was not expected to expire until July 31, but with team's expected to be in fall camp throughout the month of August, it was anticipated that the dead period would be extended at least for football.

There were more announcements from the release from the NCAA that involved other sports. 

"Additionally, the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees indicated they are not planning to recommend any changes to the summer access model that was adopted last week, which permits institutions to begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20 and may include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with not more than four hours of skill instruction."

The council also had something to say about non-football fall sports starting practice with the adjusted calendars.

"Council members also granted a waiver to modifying the start date for preseason practice in sports other than football. Fall preseasons generally begin a specific number of days prior to the first scheduled regular season contest. The waiver allows teams to count back from the first day contests are allowed, instead of a team’s actual scheduled first contest."

Recruiting

