Notre Dame Offers 2021 Hawai'i Linebacker Kahanu Kia

It seems that Notre Dame is not done with linebacker recruiting for 2021 .... well, sort of.

Notre Dame offered Honolulu (Hawai'i) Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia this evening.

The 6-2, 205-pound linebacker is a teammate of 2022 standout Tevarua Tafiti, who is a top target for Notre Dame in that class. Despite being a grade above Tafiti right now, it seems that Kia is being looked at as more of a possible 2023 recruit.

According to BruinReportOline, the Punahou standout Kia - a Mormon - will take a two-year mission once he graduates from high school. That means he won't report to the college of his choice until the 2023 season.

Kia is a long-limbed and rangy linebacker that will need some time to fill out, so him taking a mission would actually give him time to fill out while saving two seasons of eligibility. He'll be close to 20 years old by the time he reports as a freshman, should he maintain his desire to take a mission before going to college.

BRO also reported in that same article that Kia's father played at Utah, and the Utes have also thrown an offer out to him.

Kia also has offers from UCLA, Arizona, Colorado and Washington State. He also has offers from San Diego State, Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State and Hawai'i. Evidence of his academic prowess is shown by the fact he has an offer from Princeton.

Kia is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247Sports.

