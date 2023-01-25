Notre Dame Offers Talented 2024 Texas Defensive Lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

The recruiting madness for the Notre Dame staff continued on Tuesday, with the coaching staff on the road to scout the nation for some of the top talent in the 2024 recruiting class. There have been quite a few additions to the defensive line board for 2024, which continues with Al Washington extending an offer to Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Playing his football in the Lone Star State, Jonah-Ajonye has begun to pull in some substantial offers on the trail. This recent one from the Irish was a unique one. Not only was it one of the few that strayed far out of Big 12 country, but the reputation of the program is something that Jonah-Ajonye is very aware of.

"I was really excited about the offer because I have been watching Notre Dame football since I first discovered the game,” he explained. "They’re a great school, big time program and have a great reputation.”

When you pop on the film, it should be no surprise that there is so much interest in Jonah-Ajonye and his massive upside. Schools are coming from all over to get in on him. There are a ton of schools who are sticking out so far.

"My recruitment has been going great up until this point,” Jonah-Ajonye said. "I am really just trying to take it one step at a time

"A lot of schools have been in contact with me and have gotten a lot of feedback for how I could fit into a bunch of programs,” he continued. “It’s been exciting.”

Don’t expect that interest to stop anytime soon. It feels like everyday that several schools are pulling the trigger. Jonah-Ajonye will have a lot of top programs to choose from.

"Honestly, there’s a lot of schools who have been standing out to me so far,” he explained. "Schools like Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, USC, Baylor, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Houston and TCU have been making me feel like a priority.”

It remains to be seen just how much of a player Notre Dame will be. The Texas native does have plans to visit in the future, which will be big to understand the overall fit potentially. For now, Notre Dame just added yet another talented defensive lineman to the board.

Jonah-Ajonye is currently rated as a three-star recruit on Rivals. They have him pegged as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Despite his ranking not yet matching his talent level, Jonah-Ajonye has been pulling in several impressive offers recently. Some of the notable programs to offer so far include the Irish, USC, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State, Baylor, and Texas Tech among others.

The 6-4, 235-pound pass rusher had a standout junior campaign. He paced the squad with 7.5 sacks and was a consistent force of pressure from all over the defensive line.

