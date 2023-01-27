Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers Talented 2026 Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Notre Dame has extended an offer to talented 2026 Ohio pass catcher Chris Henry Jr. on Friday

The Notre Dame staff continues their travels on the recruiting trail this week. On Friday, they extended an offer to 2026 Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late NFL wide receiver of the same name.

His father was a third round selection (No. 83 overall) of the Cincinnati Bengals out of the University of West Virginia in the 2005 NFL Draft. Henry Sr. would spend his entire five year career with the Bengals, hauling in 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns. That came after an impressive two-year career with the Mountaineers, including 1,878 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on just 93 grabs (20.2 YPC).

Henry’s life ended tragically on December 17, 2009 from an automobile accident at the age of 26. Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is the guardian of Henry Jr., who is already considered one of the most talented players in the 2026 recruiting class.

As a freshman, Henry Jr. is already collecting several impressive offers. Some of the notable programs who have offered the 6-4, 180-pound pass catcher include the Irish, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Purdue, and Boston College among others. 

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Cam Williams
Recruiting

Notre Dame Is Eyeing Another Dynamic Wide Receiver Group With The 2024 Class

By Ryan Roberts
Hannah Hidalgo
Basketball

Notre Dame Five-Star Guards Earn McDonald's All-American Honors

By Bryan Driskell
Marcus Freeman
Recruiting

Notre Dame Coaches Finish Busy Recruiting Week With Trips To Top Programs And Prospects

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame Basketball
Basketball

Notre Dame Starts Slow, Finishes Strong In Win Over Florida State

By Sean Stires
Andrew Kristofic
Football

Notre Dame Guards Must Develop Quickly To Ensure The Irish Line Is Elite

By Bryan Driskell
Justin Ademilola
Football

NFL Draft: Notre Dame Pass Rusher Justin Ademilola Ready To Take Shot At The NFL

By Ryan Roberts
Jacob Hamilton, The Ann Arbor News
Recruiting

2024 Backfield Recruiting Overview: Notre Dame Is Off To A Great Start At Quarterback, Running Back

By Ryan Roberts
Davis Andrews
Recruiting

Utah Safety Davis Andrews Quickly Sets Up Visit After Notre Dame Offer

By Ryan Roberts