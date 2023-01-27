Notre Dame Offers Talented 2026 Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

The Notre Dame staff continues their travels on the recruiting trail this week. On Friday, they extended an offer to 2026 Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late NFL wide receiver of the same name.

His father was a third round selection (No. 83 overall) of the Cincinnati Bengals out of the University of West Virginia in the 2005 NFL Draft. Henry Sr. would spend his entire five year career with the Bengals, hauling in 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns. That came after an impressive two-year career with the Mountaineers, including 1,878 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on just 93 grabs (20.2 YPC).

Henry’s life ended tragically on December 17, 2009 from an automobile accident at the age of 26. Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is the guardian of Henry Jr., who is already considered one of the most talented players in the 2026 recruiting class.

As a freshman, Henry Jr. is already collecting several impressive offers. Some of the notable programs who have offered the 6-4, 180-pound pass catcher include the Irish, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Purdue, and Boston College among others.

