Notre Dame Offers 2022 Michigan Safety Jaden Mangham

Notre Dame Offers 2022 Michigan Safety
Notre Dame has offered a scholarship to Franklin (Mich.) Groves athlete Jaden Mangham. The 6-3, 185-pound Groves star projects as a safety at the next level.
Mangham ranks as a four-star recruit and the No. 304 player in the country on the 247Sports composite list. He ranks as the No. 10 player in the state of Michigan.
Notre Dame has yet to sign a safety in the 2022 class, which means new safety coach Chris O'Leary is working with a fresh slate during his first cycle. After striking out completely at the position in the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Fighting Irish are in need of at least two players in the 2022 class that can play the position at a high level.
Mangham has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa State, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Washington State, Syracuse and Kansas.
