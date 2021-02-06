SI All-American Breaks Down The Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting Class

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined the podcast to break down the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class

Notre Dame landed a consensus Top 10 recruiting class in 2021, but no one ranked the class higher than SI All-American. SI All-American had more Notre Dame recruits ranked in the Top 50 and Top 100 than did any other recruiting service.

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about why he and SI All-American were so high on the Fighting Irish class.

The show begins with Garcia and I talking about what makes the SI All-American evaluation and ranking method different. That is followed by a discussion of the class as a whole before we dive into individual positions and individual players.

