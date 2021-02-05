Notre Dame Lands A Consensus Top 10 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame landed a consensus Top 10 recruiting class for just the second time of the Brian Kelly era.

Notre Dame wrapped up the 2021 recruiting class, and it was one of the best of the last decade. Notre Dame’s 2021 class finished as a consensus Top 10 class, marking the first time since 2013 that the Fighting Irish staff has hauled in a consensus Top 10 class.

This is just the second time that Notre Dame has landed a consensus Top 10 recruiting class, which means every recruiting service and the composite ranking had the Irish in the Top 10. The last time it happened was back in 2013. Notre Dame landed players like Jaylon Smith, Will Fuller, Mike McGlinchey, Cole Luke, Malik Zaire and Isaac Rochell in that class.

SI All-American ranked Notre Dame’s class 8th, which is the highest ranking among the services. SI All-American was also the only recruiting service to rank two Notre Dame 2021 signees among its Top 50 players, and it had five players in the SI99. No other service had more than four in their Top 100.

ESPN ranked the Notre Dame class 9th, while 247Sports and Rivals ranked the class 10th. Notre Dame’s class ranked 9th on the 247Sports composite list, marking the first time since 2018 and fifth time overall that it ranked as a composite Top 10 class. The other three times were 2017, 2013 and 2011.

