Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Offensive Recruiting Class

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast the staff analyzes the outstanding 2021 offensive recruiting class for Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed one of the nation's best offensive classes during the 2021 recruiting cycle, landing top players at every offensive position. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell go position-by-position and player-by-player breaking down the class.

The show begins with an overview of the class and is followed by a breakdown of the quarterback class, the running back class, the wide receiver class, the tight end class and wrapping things up with the offensive line class.

Logan Diggs Signs With Notre Dame - Notre Dame landed a much-needed signing day pickup when it signed Logan Diggs, beating out in-state LSU for his signature.

Notre Dame Class Grades: Offense - This is a position-by-position grade for the Notre Dame offense in view of how it stacks up to the level needed to compete for championships.

Notre Dame Class Grades: Defense - Like the offensive grades, it's a position-by-position analysis of the Fighting Irish defensive class.

Player Rankings: 2021 Offense - This breaks down each individual recruit and ranks them. The analysis also includes the Irish Breakdown grades for each recruit individually. Each player's name also has a link to his individual Irish Breakdown bio.

Player Rankings: 2021 Defense - This breaks down each individual defensive player.

Notre Dame QB Talk: Malik Zaire Breaks Down Tyler Buchner - Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to breakdown current Fighting Irish freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner.

