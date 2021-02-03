Notre Dame Signs RB Logan Diggs

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have capped off their 2021 recruiting class by signing running back Logan Diggs

LOGAN DIGGS PROFILE

Hometown: Metairie, La.

High School: Rummel

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

2020 Stats: 135 carries, 874 yards, 6.5 YPC, 10 TD / 20 catches, 185 yards, 3 TD (8 games)

2019 Stats: 165 carries, 924 yards, 5.6 YPC, 5 TD / 26 catches, 186 yards, 4 TD

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 300 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, LSU, USC, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Virginia, Purdue, Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Terry Joseph, Tommy Rees

ESPN: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Rivals: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 501 overall

FILM ANALYSIS

Diggs is listed at 6-0 and 200 pounds, but he has a squatty build and the frame to add a lot of good weight and to reshape his body. I think he'll be an easy 210+ when its all said and done. He's not a burner by any means, and he's likely a 4.6 type of back from a speed standpoint. What I like about Diggs is he gets downhill in a hurry and maximizes the speed he does possess.

His best asset is tremendous foot quickness, agility and balance. Diggs makes up for a lack of speed with impressive make-you-miss ability for a big back, especially in space. When he gets a clean run track he can plant and explode vertically, and he overcomes a shaky prep offensive line with impressive instincts that allow him to find room to work.

As a senior, Diggs showed enhanced power and leg drive, and his suddenness showed improvement as well. It made him an even more effective interior runner. These traits combine nicely with his vision and instincts for the position. His ability to use angles and tempo to set up moves is advanced, and impressive.

Diggs wasn't used much in the pass game besides screens, but he shows the ability to catch the ball down the field, and his camp work shows a back with impressive route running ability and the skill to track the ball down the field. His all-around game is strong, and he's just scratching the surface of how good he can be.

NOTRE DAME FIT

If you like comparisons, Diggs is a faster and more physical version of Tony Jones Jr. I really like how Diggs fits into the Fighting Irish offense, and he has the kind of all-around skillset that flourishes at Notre Dame.

Diggs can run effectively between the tackles, his one-cut vertical ability should fit well into the outside zone concepts and he's a bigger back with the skills to be effective in pass protection. Diggs can be a pass catching weapon out of the backfield and could even line up in the slot in matchups against linebackers.

Just as important as his skillset, Diggs is a perfect complement to 2020 signee Chris Tyree. The explosive Tyree brings a home run skillset to the offense, one that can do damage from the backfield and outside, and he doesn't need as much volume to do damage. Diggs gives the Irish a bigger body that can carry more of the load.

Diggs ability to make plays outside and in the pass game also means he can play with fellow 2021 signee Audric Estime, but that combo gives Notre Dame two really big backs that it can throw at defenses.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON DIGGS

"The more we look into Diggs' game the more impressed we are with his three-down ability at his above-average size. While ND can bury opponents with a bell-cow back, the option to counter with one great in space and in challenging linebackers in the passing game is the natural progression. Diggs is quicker than fast with the ability to both run behind his pads and with great body control through contact."

