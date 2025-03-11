Notre Dame Is Due For A Recruiting Bump. It Proved It Can Win
Why Notre Dame Football Recruiting Is Ready to Take Off in 2025
Notre Dame has gained modern credibility nationally
Notre Dame took things to a whole other level in the adventurous journey that was the 2024 football season.
After an impressive 11-1 record, the Irish won three playoff games - that's three more major postseason victories than the program has tallied in the last three decades combined. With this run, Notre Dame gained what it's been lacking, some national respect and credibility. The question now becomes, what will the Irish do with it?
It would stand to reason that Notre Dame should benefit from the 2024 run on the recruiting trail. Notre Dame was a good team that powered through the playoffs by playing exciting, physical football under the leadership of an energetic, young, and modern head coach.
2024 was the most successful Notre Dame season in 30 years, hopefully, something that will be recognized by top-end high school talent as they decide where to take their football services.
Now Notre Dame should be able to knock on any door.
It'll be incumbent upon Marcus Freeman and his staff to maximize the momentum that was gained and to cultivate relationships with more top-end high school players in hopes of attracting them to the "new" Notre Dame.
New GM Chris Martin must hit the ground running in his new role
New Irish GM Chris Martin has no time to get settled in at Notre Dame. He must quickly assemble a recruiting infrastructure and get to work trying to raise the talent level of the program. He and his team will be tasked with getting the Irish "over the hump" so that the next time Notre Dame makes a deep CFP run they have the horses to cap it off with a title trophy.
Notre Dame made it to the final game of the college football season. This would not be possible without a well-recruited and deep roster, but there's still room for improvement, especially offensively. Notre Dame must find a way to attract more "freak" athletes on this side of the ball. This is one area where the Irish could not keep up with Ohio State and it cost them.
Notre Dame is as close to championship caliber as it could be without actually winning the title. Freeman & company must find a way to build on this momentum and not regress or stagnate. With many new faces and philosophies being added to the program in 2025, it'll be interesting to see how Notre Dame handles their modern success.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.