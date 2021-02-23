FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Hawaii Defensive End

Notre Dame made the final eight for standout Hawaii defensive end Tevarua Tafiti
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame is looking to add at least one more defensive end in the 2022 class, and it has made the Top 8 for one of the top targets on the board, Honolulu (Haw.) Punahou edge defender Tevarua Tafiti.

Notre Dame made Tafiti's top group along with Oregon, Washington, UCLA, Stanford, California, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Tafiti is from the same high school program as current Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau and former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o. He is ranked as the nation's No. 232 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking. Tafiti is ranked as the nation's No. 19 outside linebacker on that list and he's the top player in the state of Hawaii. He ranks between No. 223 (Rivals) and No. 239 (247Sports) nationally by the national services.

Tafiti also has offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Nebraska, Louisville, Colorado, Arizona State, Washington State, Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

