Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Hawaii Defensive End

Notre Dame is looking to add at least one more defensive end in the 2022 class, and it has made the Top 8 for one of the top targets on the board, Honolulu (Haw.) Punahou edge defender Tevarua Tafiti.

Notre Dame made Tafiti's top group along with Oregon, Washington, UCLA, Stanford, California, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Tafiti is from the same high school program as current Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau and former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o. He is ranked as the nation's No. 232 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking. Tafiti is ranked as the nation's No. 19 outside linebacker on that list and he's the top player in the state of Hawaii. He ranks between No. 223 (Rivals) and No. 239 (247Sports) nationally by the national services.

Tafiti also has offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Nebraska, Louisville, Colorado, Arizona State, Washington State, Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

Related Content

2022 Notre Dame Scholarship Offers

2022 Notre Dame Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter