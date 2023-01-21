Relationships And Prestige Are Setting Notre Dame Apart For TJ Lindsey

Right near the top of the Notre Dame defensive line board, 2024 Bryant (Ark.) High School defensive lineman TJ Lindsey continues to be extremely high on the Irish program even with a swarm of impressive offers rolling in. The Arkansas native is doing his best to enjoy the process.

With coaches visiting the school constantly, as well as beginning to set up school visits, Lindsey is taking it one step at a time. He understands deeply how fortunate he is to be in this position.

"It’s been a blessing,” Lindsey said. "A lot of kids would love to be in my position so I just look at it as a blessing. I have some time to make a decision so I am just trying to enjoy it, seeing what everyone can offer and what they all have to say. You only get recruited once.”

On top of meeting with coaches and building relationships, Lindsey is trying to maintain being a student athlete at Bryant. It has been hectic but nothing he can’t handle. The attention is something he has gotten used to quickly.

"It has been really good,” he said. "I’m playing basketball right now, staying in shape. I have always played basketball and there have been some coaches coming in recently, some last week and a lot this week. I think it is going to pick up even more next week. I think Coach Washington is coming to see me soon, maybe next week.”

Relationships are a big thing for the Arkansas star. He has already developed some outstanding relationships with several programs and coaches to this point. Notre Dame is another example, as well as a program who is standing out to him immensely already.

"The relationships with Notre Dame are all great,” Lindsey explained. "I love Coach (Al) Washington. He is one of my favorite coaches. We connect on more of a personal level. It’s really not about football anymore. We just talk casually to build the relationship. That’s my guy, for sure.

"I also talk to Coach (Marcus) Freeman a lot,” he continued. "I talked to Coach (Al) Golden. I don’t just talk with one. I talk with them all the time. I love the staff. They show a hunch of love all of the time.”

Those relationships with the coaches only build off of what Notre Dame can provide from a full scope. It’s no question that they could give Lindsey a great fit, and exactly what he’s looking for.

“I’ve known Notre Dame my whole life,” he explained. “Iconic, that’s all you can really see. Everything from the jerseys, the helmets, the school, the education, it’s second to none really.

"I really didn’t know much about the staff when they offered,” he added. "I knew it was Coach Freeman’s first year and I watched throughout the year. I love how they coach. I love how they play. They also have a really good strength coach. I love how he develops people. The opportunity that they present there is amazing.”

With so many outstanding schools pursuing Lindsey, it will not be an easy decision in the end. As of now, he plans to commit near the end of his senior season. Luckily, he does have a great supper system around him to help make a great decision.

He has his support system, his main criteria and a clear plan of what will make a great fit.

"Usually I just keep a tight circle of immediate family, my dad and my mom, my uncles,” explained Lindsey. "Those are usually the people I talk with about it. They are all supporting me and there’s no pressure. They support me no matter where I want to go.

"The thing for me is opportunity,” Lindsey continued to explain. “What schools can provide and what they can give me is what I’m really looking at. I want to have a chance to be the best player and person I can be.”

To be the best player, you need to play against great competition. That opportunity to test himself is something that Lindsey thrives off of. Whether it is testing his talents against some of the nation’s elite during the Junior Combine a couple weeks ago in San Antonio, or deciding where to play his college ball, playing the best is something that drives Lindsey.

"I want to play against top level competition all of the time,” he said. "That’s exactly what it’s going to be like on the next level regardless of where you go. Doing it and seeing where I stack up is great. I think I’m really good at my position right now but you can always be better. I’m just working.”

Lindsey already has two school visits planned to Texas A&M on January 21st and Kentucky on the 28th. The Notre Dame staff hopes to get him back on campus again soon to continue their momentum.

The recruiting rankings may not tell it yet but Lindsey is one of the top defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. Notre Dame seems well aware of that fact.

The recruiting rankings do not qualify just how talented of a player Lindsey is. The 6-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is a versatile pass rusher who could potentially assume many roles for the Irish, whether as a big end, three technique or even nose.

For the Bryant Hornets who have won five straight state championships, Lindsey is a dominant fixture on the defensive line, seeing reps all over the front for the team. He is currently unranked by every major recruiting platform besides 247Sports and On3. Both 247Sports and On3 currently have him ranked as a three-star recruit and have him pegged as the No. 23 and No. 26 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class respectively.

Lindsey’s offer list is also beginning to expand with some impressive programs beginning to pull the trigger. Aside from the Irish, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Missouri, Texas Tech and Colorado are a few of the notable early offers.

