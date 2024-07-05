Notre Dame Football Secures Commitment from Star Defender in Elite 2025 Recruiting Class
What is a better way to celebrate your 17th birthday than by making an official commitment to the major college football program of your choice?
That is how four-star 2025 safety JaDon Blair spent Friday as the Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor safety announced he will be playing college football at Notre Dame.
Blair becomes the 22nd player in Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class and the 13th player on the defensive side of the ball. He figures to be the final piece of Notre Dame's recruiting puzzle in the secondary for 2025.
Blair joins a Notre Dame class that entered the day ranked fourth nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
JaDon Blair Measurables and High School Stats
JaDon Blair has a body type that will remind Notre Dame of another recent star safety who wore blue and gold. He's listed at 6-4, 195 pounds, which is an inch taller and five pounds heavier than Kyle Hamilton when he was a major part of Notre Dame's class in 2019.
According to MaxPreps, Blair was credited with 56 tackles as a junior for Mount Tabor, which made North Carolina's Class 4A playoffs. He also racked up four interceptions and both forced and recovered a fumble last year.
As a sophomore, he recorded 48 tackles, two of which were for a loss.
JaDon Blair's College Finalists and Offers
Blair chose Notre Dame out of a final five schools that also included Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina.
In his commitment announcement, Blair faked picking up a Penn State hat, only to put it down and pick up a Michigan hat. He then set the Michigan hat down and ultimately put the Notre Dame hat on his head.
Blair is listed as having 22 total scholarship offers including from a few other powerhouses such as LSU, Miami (FL), Tennessee, and others. A large number of ACC programs also had scholarship offers in for the North Carolina prospect.
JaDon Blair NFL Bloodlines
JaDon Blair will fit in with much of his class at Notre Dame, as his father also played professionally in the NFL. Ja'Warren Blair played for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns after starring on East Carolina's defensive line from 1998-2002. The elder Blair also spent time in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals and Rhein Fire.
Blair joins a Notre Dame class full of NFL families.
Ivan Taylor is Notre Dame's top-ranked recruit according to 247Sports, and is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers great Ike Taylor. Tight end James Flanagan is the son of former Notre Dame star and Chicago Bears veteran, Jim Flanagan.
Wide receiver Elijah Burress is the son of former Steelers and New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico. while wide receiver Jerome Bettis, Jr. has a father who is known rather well for his time at Notre Dame before putting together and NFL career.
