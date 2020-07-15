SI All American: QB Tyler Buchner Leads List Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commits

Quarterback Tyler Buchner out of La Mesa (Calif.) Helix High School headlines a group of 12 Notre Dame verbal commits, along with 15 of the Fighting Irish’s key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Buchner is a 6-2, 200-pound dual-threat QB who verbally committed to the Fighting Irish in March 2019. He has a quick release and hits his targets with pinpoint accuracy. Buchner is also shifty in the pocket and has great wheels in the open field. He was a 2020 Elite 11 finalist.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Notre Dame verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

QB Tyler Buchner/6-2, 200/La Mesa, Calif.

WR Lorenzo Styles, Jr./6-1, 175/Pickerington, Ohio

TE-H Cane Berrong/6-2, 230/Hartwell, Ga.

OT Blake Fisher/6-6, 335/Avon, Ind.

OT Joe Alt/6-7, 257/Minneapolis, Minn.

G Pat Coogan/6-5, 290/Chicago, Ill.

DE Jason Onye/6-5, 245/Warwick, R.I.

DE David Abiara/6-4, 230/Mansfield, Texas

DT Gabriel Rubio/6-6, 285/St. Peters, Mo.

S Justin Walters/6-2, 175/Bolingbrook, Ill.

CB Philip Riley/6-0, 190/Valrico, Fla.

CB Ryan Barnes/6-2, 180/Gaithersburg, Md.

TOP TARGETS:

RB Donovan Edwards/5-11, 195/West Bloomfield, Mich.

RB Logan Diggs/6-0, 195/Metairie, La.

RB Prophet Brown/5-11, 180/Elk Grove, Calif. (Also targeted at cornerback)

RB Alton McCaskill/6-1, 195/Conroe, Texas

WR Don’t’e Thornton/6-5, 185/Baltimore, Md.

WR Deion Colzie/6-4, 190/Athens, Ga.

WR Jayden Thomas/6-1, 200/Atlanta, Ga.

WR Andrel Anthony/6-2, 165/East Lansing, Mich.

TE-H Brock Bowers/6-3, 215/Napa, Calif.

TE-H Thomas Fidone, Jr./6-5, 225/Council Bluffs, Iowa

OT Nolan Rucci/6-7, 270/Lititz, Pa.

OT Rocco Spindler/6-5, 290/Clarkston, Mich.

S Titus Mokiao-Atimalala/6-1, 175/Ewa Beach, Hawaii

S Jaden Slocum/6-2, 181/Alpharetta, Ga.

S Derrick Davis, Jr./6-1, 195/Monroeville, Pa.

CB Ceyair Wright/6-1, 175/Los Angeles, Calif.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

