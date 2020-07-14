SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Logan Diggs Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Logan Diggs
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds
Position: Running Back 
School: Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel
Schools of Interest: Arkansas, USC, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Arizona State.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Impressive overall size. Average shoulder and chest width, but possesses lean muscle across upper body. Relatively high waisted, with thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Should handle additional weight with ease. 

Athleticism: Body control pops off the tape. Shifty. Makes soft, fast cuts. Merely above-average long speed, but better burst. Exceptional flexibility and balance through contact. Outstanding leaper. Runs with power. 

Instincts: Natural with the ball in his hands. Shows ideal blend of patience and decisiveness. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss. Creative, with innate vision. Can lower shoulder into defenders. Runs with low base. 

Polish: Capable of multi-step cuts and jukes in open field and box. Flashes effective stiff arm. Soft hands out of backfield, but must add to route tree. Blocking ability largely unknown; possesses tools to be effective. 

Bottom Line: An extremely gifted all-around athlete, Diggs is one of the most versatile runners in the class of 2021. Projects as multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with Day 2 NFL draft ceiling dependent on additional mass and development as pass-catcher.

