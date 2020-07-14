SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ceyair Wright Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ceyair Wright
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola
Schools of Interest: ASU, Oregon, Stanford, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and more.
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Ideal size for man-to-man with length. Plenty of room to add weight in the upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Born to play defensive back. As all can see through his 30-plus offers, Wright’s naturally bendy hips and change of direction are as good as it gets at the high school level. The type of athlete strength coaches drools over. Ran in the 10.9’s in the 100m (track). 

Instincts: Disciplined in his reads and always has eyes in the right spot. He shines on the football field by making opposing receivers non-factors. Tip drill veteran who attacks the ball in the air. Turnover hungry. 

Polish: Projects as a rangy wide-side cover corner. Hips and closing speed to excel in both press coverage and off-ball. Very disciplined bump-and-run footwork. Run support ability a bit of an unknown at this point. 

Bottom Line: Give Wright a year on special teams (kickoff, gunner, returner) and by the following season, he’ll be a staple in the secondary wherever he chooses to go to school. Will benefit greatly from a D1 strength program. Fast enough to be worth trying to turn into kick/punt return threat at the next level.

