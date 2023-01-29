Notre Dame just closed out an outstanding wide receiver haul in its first year under Chansi Stuckey when it landed 2023 standouts Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores Jr. and Kaleb Smith. Now the Irish staff is looking to land a 2024 group that is just as good, if not better. One of the more talented players on the board is Tampa Bay (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout pass catcher Bredell Richardson, who included Notre Dame in his Top eight list of schools today.

Richardson’s list included the Fighting Irish, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Michigan State and Colorado.

Richardson sits as not only one of the top players in the state of Florida, but one of the better wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class overall. The 6-1, 180-pound wideout is rated as a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He is also considered a top 150 by two separate platforms, 247Sports and Rivals. The latter has the highest opinion on him, pegging him as the No. 44 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the class.

In nine games as a junior, Richardson hauled in 21 receptions for 405 yards and three touchdowns. His longest catch on the season was 37 yards and averaged 19 yards per reception overall.

The Carrollwood Day standout grades out as a Top 200 recruit on the Irish Breakdown board. He is a player that Notre Dame has a high opinion on and has been on for some time. In what appears to be an extremely talented wide receiver group in the 2024 recruiting class, Richardson stands out with his competitiveness and outstanding ball skills.

Richardson last visited campus back on July 2nd and 3rd, in which he was the only recruit on campus. Notre Dame hopes to get him back on campus to continue to sell the vision and the fit with the Irish program.

Richardson also has offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Auburn, Utah, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Arizona State, Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Indiana among many others.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter