Notre Dame Getting A Look At Talented 2027 QB Peter Bourque At Irish Invasion
On Sunday, Notre Dame is set to welcome a very impressive list of recruits to campus as a part of their annual Irish Invasion event. That includes several top 2027 quarterbacks, most of which will be getting their first look at everything the Irish program has to offer. That includes Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy standout Peter Bourque, who has gotten a chance to get to know the staff a bit already and has a high opinion of them already.
“Notre Dame is college football,” Bourque told Irish Breakdown. “Coach (Gino) Guidugli was the first coach to come see me throw in January, which was amazing. That is something that will always mean a lot to me. Coach Guidugli is phenomenal to talk to and I feel like he is someone I would love to play for and could really develop under. Coach (Joe) Rudolph also came out to see me and some teammates work out and it was also great to get to talk with him as well. I am looking forward to meeting Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Mike) Denbrock.”
The 6-4, 180-pound passer is one of the more natural throwers in the class, and he intends to prove that this weekend. He has a chance to put on a show amongst a talented group of peers. All that, while seeing everything Notre Dame has to offer.
“I want to show that I can make all the throws, that I am athletic and have the ability to extend plays,” Bourque explained. “I plan on showing I am a quarterback who is going to win you games at the Power 4 level. I am also excited to see how I stack up with the other quarterbacks in regards to measurables and testing. I am fortunate to work with Mike McCarthy and the guys at M2 QB Academy and they have been huge for my evolution from an athlete to a quarterback.
“I cannot wait to come down and see everything that is Notre Dame,” he continued. “The school, the facilities, the stadium and to just soak in the history.”
It has been a busy offseason for Bourque, who is really getting his first tastes of the recruiting process. He has also transferred schools, going from Catholic Memorial to Tabor Academy. It’s a big loss for Catholic Memorial, after he threw for 2,032 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman.
That early recruiting attention has provided Bourque with a lot of great opportunities. He’s excited to continue to learn, grow and develop deep bonds with the coaches.
“My recruiting is really just starting,” he explained. “Maryland was my first offer and I love it down there. Syracuse also offered and they are building fast. Toledo and Rhode Island recently offered and I am excited about those. Some others who are showing real interest are Michigan, Penn State, Virginia, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Ohio State.
“I am still finalizing my camp schedule but hope to get to see a few of the above,” Bourque added. “I am excited to get the chance to see some schools, meet the coaches and try and find the right fit.”
That busy camp schedule starts this weekend. Notre Dame gets the first look at one of the more physically gifted signal callers in 2027.
