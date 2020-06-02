Notre Dame Is A ‘Perfect Fit’ For 2021 OL Joe Alt

In recent weeks the Notre Dame coaching staff has expanded its offensive line board, and one prospect that recently added an offer from the Irish is Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace tight end Joe Alt.

You read that correctly, Alt plays tight end for Totino-Grace, but he projects to play along the offensive line in college. Last season for the Eagles, Alt hauled in 17 receptions for 143 yards while splitting time between tight end and tackle.

Before hitting a six-inch growth spurt last year, Alt was actually playing quarterback for his high school squad. With the added height and weight, Alt began moving to the receiving end of passes and loved every bit of it.

“I hit a huge growth spurt last year, and ended up being 6-7, but I was still skinny at about 230 pounds,” said Alt. “So I was at tight end for a while, which was a lot of fun.”

The Minnesota native has the talent and genes to become a top-tier offensive lineman. His father, John Alt, played in the NFL for over 12 years and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The elder Alt was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs after playing his college ball at Iowa.

Every FutureCast and Crystal Ball for Alt projects him to Iowa, but the younger Alt is not a lock to play for his father’s alma mater.

“My dad has always said he wants me to pave my own path,” said Alt. “Iowa is definitely in that top group for me, but it is not my number one or anything like that.”

Alt was offered by Notre Dame on May 22, but the staff has had their eyes on the lanky lineman for quite some time, and Alt has taken a liking for Notre Dame quickly.

“Notre Dame is really the perfect all-around fit for me when it comes to football and academics,” explained the Totino-Grace standout. “It was extremely exciting when I got the offer. I was thrilled because it’s such a well-rounded school. They have such great football and education, and my goal is to play in the NFL, but if that doesn’t work out and I end up at Notre Dame, I have a great education to fall back on.”

When it comes to making a decision on a school, Alt was adamant about taking his visits and making sure he is comfortable with the school he will be attending.

“Visits are a huge thing for me, and I definitely want to visit Notre Dame,” stated Alt. “If I can hold out until the end of July, I am hoping to make it out there.”

Alt added that he does like virtual tours, but before a final decision is made he’d like to experience each campus in person.

Once Alt takes his visits, he plans on making a decision soon after. The Minnesotan told Irish Breakdown he will soon be narrowing down his list of top schools.

“Pretty soon here I plan on narrowing down to a Top 3, then making a final decision before the end of summer, probably in August or September,” said Alt.

Standing at 6-7 and 255 pounds, Alt has a great frame, possessing the length and size potential that Notre Dame covets along the offensive line. While he is still raw as a blocker, Alt moves quickly and has fast feet as he has also played a good amount of tight end in his high school career.

As far as Alt’s fit on the Notre Dame offensive line, with his size and speed, he projects to be a tackle. He has moved around to different spots on the line during his time in high school and will likely experiment more this upcoming season, but his best position will be tackle.

