Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Dominant 2022 Safety

Notre Dame is still searching for a safety in the 2022 class, and a strong class is a must for the Irish in this cycle. One of the more talented players on the board for Notre Dame is Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil Jr., who placed the Irish in his Top 10.

Alabama, Clemson, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland all made Covil's top group.

Covil is ranked as the nation's No. 189 overall player by 247Sports, and he ranks as the No. 14 safety in the class. The 6-0, 190-pound safety is a ferocious hitter that is a weapon playing the alleys. He's covers a lot of ground, he's a strong tackler in space and Covil shows impressive foot quickness and change of direction skills. Covil's unique skills allow him to project to all three safety positions in the Notre Dame defense.

Virginia canceled its 2020 fall season and opted for a spring season, so Covil and his Tiger teammates are just a month into the season. Covil has been a standout so far for Oscar Smith, which is one of the top programs in the state of Virginia.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter