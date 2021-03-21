Notre Dame Is Making A Push For Top 100 Receiver Tyler Morris

Notre Dame still has plenty of room to add to its wide receiver unit in the 2022 class, and the Irish need to add top talent at the position. One player that fits that is Bolingbrook (Ill.) Nazareth Academy star Tyler Morris, and he's been receiving frequent recruiting pitches from both members of the Notre Dame coaching staff and current commits.

Morris, who checks in at 6-0 and 175 pounds, is a big play wideout that hauled in 72 receptions for 1,268 yards and 17 touchdowns during his sophomore season (2019), and he is a priority target for Notre Dame due to his pure talent and versatility on the field. In fact, that has been a main recruiting pitch courtesy of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Del Alexander.

“They are definitely talking about their recruiting class,” said Morris, the nation's No. 78 overall player according to 247Sports and Rivals. “As of [Wednesday], they have the No. 2 ranked class, so I know their quarterback that committed in my class. We play on Boom 7-on-7 together, so they bring that up and are talking about how they want to use me and all the things they can do with me. That's something I'm really interested in.”

The main Notre Dame pledge that has been in Morris' ear is quarterback commit Steve Angeli, who announced in favor of the Fighting Irish earlier this month. Angeli and Morris played together quite a bit during the offseason, and that bond could play dividends for ND down the road.

“He texted me when they got a commitment [Wednesday] throwing in a little bit like, 'come on, be next,'” Morris told Irish Breakdown. “Ever since he's committed, he's definitely been reaching out every couple days.”

With Morris being located just a couple hours from Notre Dame's campus, the standout wideout is quite familiar with the Fighting Irish program already, and he's been on three visits to the school. In addition to camping there, Morris visited for the USC game in 2019, and he said that he really enjoyed the visit and noted how lively the stadium was.

“Just being from Chicago in the first place, Notre Dame is always a huge team that you hear about growing up,” Morris noted. “It's definitely big just being close to them. I definitely like the feel of the school. I've done a Zoom with them before where they showed me how they would use me. It's kind of just moving me around all over the field and trying to get the ball in my hands, so that's something that I liked.”

Morris has not released a top group of schools yet, but he is tentatively planning on doing so in late April after the conclusion of his junior football season. Morris noted that the recruiting dead period has certainly hampered his ability to visit the programs that he'd like to, and that will be a focus for him moving forward.

“I have seen a lot of the Midwest around here, so I think right now probably Florida, Texas, even Missouri,” Morris mentioned. “I haven't seen Penn State, so just getting out to those schools. I want to get places outside the Midwest to go see what else is out there.”

If the dead period is not extended any further, Morris would like to make his commitment in late June or early July after he has a chance to take a few visits and see a bit more of the country.

As for his junior campaign, Morris has worked a lot on improving his physicality at the line of scrimmage and the technical aspect of his route running, so he may be in store for another productive season when he returns to the field next week.

Related Content:

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter